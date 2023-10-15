Adam Copeland Mentions The Rock During This Week’s Edition Of AEW Collision

Ricky Starks interrupted a segment between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Here is the conversation between Starks and Copeland:

Starks: “Don’t look at me like that with those bug eyes, sir. I’m talking to this guy.”

Copeland: “It’s your stupid silk slacks, dumbass.”

Starks: “Yeah, well, sadly, you didn’t take style from the other place. But either way…”

Copeland: “And you took it from the Rock. Good job, by the way. You’re a Vanilla Midget version of that. But shut your mouth and talk to him instead of me, kid. Know your role.”

Starks: “Wow. That really set me over the edge!”