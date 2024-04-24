Adam Copeland On How Having More Than One Company Flourish Can Be Beneficial To All Wrestlers

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how people can be so negative towards other promotions and wrestlers, but having more than once company flourish can be beneficial to all wrestlers.

Copeland said, “People can be so negative. That’s people who are wrestling, and that’s also among our fan base. There are people who have this super rigid ‘I’ll only watch and celebrate this one thing.’ For us in the industry, it’s completely different. We want each other to succeed. It’s an awesome way to make a living, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a tough way, too. When more than one company is flourishing, that’s a positive for all wrestlers. But there is this strange outlier of fan who looks at things from a different perspective. So I wanted to address that, and I wanted our locker room to hear it, too.”