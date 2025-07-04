Backstage News On Sting’s Status Ahead Of AEW All In: Texas

According to Fightful Select, pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting is being considered for a cameo or special appearance at next weekend’s AEW All In: Texas event.

The report notes that Sting, who lives in Texas, could potentially show up alongside Darby Allin, depending on whether Allin has a role on the card. While nothing has been confirmed, discussions are reportedly ongoing.

Sting last appeared publicly for AEW during the All In ticket on-sale event in December, where he teased a potential appearance during the Texas show weekend, which also includes Starrcast.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all your AEW All In: Texas news, updates, and potential surprises.