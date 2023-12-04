Adam Copeland Sends Message To Christian Cage Ahead Of AEW Dynamite In Montreal

Adam Copeland is going to bring it when AEW comes to Montreal this week.

He is telling Christian Cage to do the same.

Ahead of their showdown for the TNT Championship at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada this week on AEW Dynamite, Copeland issued a statement directed at Cage.

“For 40 years we’ve been through everything together,” Copeland wrote. “Triumphs. Losses. Births. Deaths. Forced retirements. Wednesday on AEW Dynamite we face each for the first time in 13 years.”

Copeland continued, “We haven’t wrestled each other for a title in 22 years. The TNT Championship. After both being told we’d never do this again. In Canada. Main Event. Bring it Montreal. I will.”

Check out the post below, and join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.