AEW All In London Reaches Another Attendance Milestone

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their All In London Event on Sunday, August 27th from Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW’s All In London has distributed a total of 75,030 tickets, which includes complimentary tickets and 68,000 of those tickets are sold, with a total of about $8.6 million in gate. This is said to be the most tickets that the company has sold in history and this is also the company’s first-ever event in the UK and the biggest attended show in company history despite not even a single match being announced yet.

As PWMania.com previously noted, WrestleTix reports that AEW’s All In London has sold 74,888 tickets, with 12,937 tickets still left and an estimated 67,110 of those tickets were sold to paying fans. As of this writing, the total seating capacity for AEW’s All In London is 87,825.

AEW’s All In London has reportedly also reached a major milestone of having the largest paid attendance for a wrestling event since WWE’s WrestleMania 32 in 2016, which is a show that took place inside the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, and featured then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Triple H defending his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Roman Reigns in the main event.

