AEW All Out 2025: Key Takeaways From Toronto And Live Review

As host of the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast here on PWMania, I had the chance to attend AEW All Out in Toronto live on behalf of the site. Here’s my in-person report and some key takeaways from the event at Scotiabank Arena.

1. The Energy For An AEW Show Is Unmatched

This was the sixth AEW show I’ve attended live, and the atmosphere never disappoints. Compared to WWE, which often feels more like a polished production, AEW comes across like a high-energy sporting event where the fans are fully invested from the moment they walk through the doors. Whatever faults Tony Khan may have, it’s clear he values fan engagement, and that passion translates directly into the live experience.

2. The AEW Crowd Reaction To Mercedes Moné Is Mixed

Mercedes Moné successfully retained the TBS Championship, but the in-arena reaction wasn’t as hot as you might expect. When she won via questionable tactics, the reaction felt more muted than AEW probably hoped. It’s starting to resemble the issue AEW faced with Jade Cargill — running through challengers without fresh stories to tell. A title change here might have helped reinvigorate things. Moné is a huge star, but AEW needs to find the right balance to keep the crowd fully invested in her reign.

3. The Triple Threat Stole The Show

While the card had its ebbs and flows, the AEW Unified Title triple threat delivered in a big way. Mascara Dorada, Okada, and their opponent tore the house down in what became the surprise match of the night. Everyone came out looking strong — even Dorada, who took the pin, arguably left the match with more momentum than before. This was the Okada AEW fans had been waiting for, and if this serious version of him continues, he could easily be the next AEW World Champion.

4. AEW Finds The Right Balance Of Violence

AEW often uses violence as a storytelling tool, and for the most part, they hit the right note here. The MJF vs. Mark Briscoe match blended intensity with storytelling, and the fans were fully behind Briscoe throughout.

The coffin match, however, may have pushed things a step further than needed — particularly spots like the paper bag moment and the fiery aftermath with Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. Still, the ladder match brought the tone back to an exciting, acceptable level of chaos. Seeing the effort each competitor put in was impressive, and Brody King especially came across as both a powerhouse in the ring and a genuine personality in the post-show press conference.

5. AEW Needs Its Next Breakout Star

Hangman Adam Page remains one of AEW’s most likeable and reliable performers, and his humility shone through in the post-show media session. That said, AEW still feels like it’s searching for its next breakout megastar to carry the company at the very top level.

WWE has Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena as household names. AEW has incredible talent, but hasn’t fully established that one transcendent figure. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland both had moments where they seemed on the verge of reaching that level. For now, Okada might be the best candidate to elevate AEW’s profile if his current momentum continues.

Final Thoughts:

AEW All Out in Toronto was a night of passionate fans, standout matches, and moments that will be debated for weeks. While not every decision landed perfectly, the live atmosphere made it an unforgettable experience. AEW continues to deliver events that feel different from anything else in wrestling, and being part of that crowd energy is something special every time.