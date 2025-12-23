Is Roxanne Perez The Future Of Women’s Wrestling?

In late October, we saw Roxanne Perez go one-on-one with Nikki Bella. This was a match that Perez had only dreamed of since she was a child. Fast forward to 2025, and her dream would come true as she got to battle it out with one of her childhood favorites. Now, the possibilities are truly endless for Perez in a WWE ring.

While nearly two decades separated these two performers, Perez once again showed that, despite her age, she’s one of the best workers in the business. However, this discussion should start to shift to another idea, and that idea is: Roxanne Perez is the future of women’s professional wrestling.

Roxanne Perez is the Future of Women’s Wrestling

As of this writing, Roxanne Perez is officially 24 years old. This is even crazier to think about, knowing how good she already is at such a young age. Perez has spent roughly 40 percent of her life inside a professional wrestling ring. In that time, she’s claimed some of the top championships in the industry, most importantly being the first ever Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, and a two-time WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

However, this discussion is so much more than just holding a title. There is an old saying in professional wrestling, “the title doesn’t make the wrestler, the wrestler makes the title.” This proves just as true with Perez, as she’s been one of the biggest workhorse champions in recent memory. This discussion is more about who Perez can be both currently and long-term within the sport of professional wrestling.

Roxanne Perez will be the name and the force to lead the next generation of women’s wrestling, regardless of the promotion. Across generations, there have always been performers who stand out among the rest. Some think of names like John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or The Rock. However, there are names in the women’s division who deserve that same consideration.

For example, think about everything that the Four Horsewomen have accomplished in the world of professional wrestling. Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Mone, Bayley, and Becky Lynch helped to completely turn the tide for women’s wrestling in today’s world. Many will also point to The Bella Twins and AJ Lee, who helped to pave the way for those who came after them.

Roxanne Perez has the potential to be someone very special to the women’s wrestling world. With how talented she already is and how young she is, the sky is truly the limit for Perez. She has the potential to be someone who will etch her name on similar lists in the future before all is said and done in her career.

Truth be told, there’s nothing Roxanne Perez can’t do. She came into the business and the WWE, playing the lovable babyface in NXT. Many questioned the creative direction of Shawn Michaels when he pushed her into a heel persona, but not only has she been equally as talented in that persona, but she’s also rocked it. She’s been on a great run to close out her NXT tenure, fitting in perfectly within the Judgement Day faction on “Monday Night Raw.”

Perez can be trusted to work with any performer in the ring. When given the opportunity, she’s put on some excellent showcases. Take her matches with Jordynne Grace, Thea Hail, and even Meiko Satomura in NXT as an example. Outside of WWE? Check out her matches with Trish Adora, Killer Kelly, and the match against Miranda Alize to win the ROH Women’s Championship in 2021, all as Rok-C. Perez can go, and she’s only going to get better and continue growing those skills in the years to come.

Roxanne Perez is one of those performers that every promotion needs to make a run on if she ever becomes available. There’s no telling how much time remains on her contract, but she’s a talent that WWE should, and will, more than likely, certainly work to lock down for as long as possible. If they don’t expect the bidding war to be a big deal. Any company leadership within their right mind would do all they can to sign/keep Perez. She’s that good a talent individual who will have a major impact wherever she goes.

Now with AJ Lee back in the fray, we may finally see the dream match between Perez and Lee come to fruition. Especially at a WrestleMania, for example, for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship… Book it, Triple H. However, in all seriousness, Roxanne Perez is one of the best young wrestlers in the business today. Not only that, but she’s someone who will set the tone for the future of women’s wrestling. She’s that damn good.

