AEW Announces Two Big Matches For Next Week’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a pair of big matches for next week’s AEW on TBS television program.

Scheduled for next Wednesday night on TBS at 8/7c is AEW Dynamite featuring MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin & Jungle Boy in a high-stakes match.

If MJF and Sammy win, their match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 remains a singles bout for the AEW Championship. If Allin and Jungle Boy emerge victorious, the bout will be changed to a Four Pillars Four-Way showdown for the AEW Championship.

Also scheduled for next week’s Dynamite is a big eight-man tag-team bout, with Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy and Bandido teaming up to take on Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker of the J.A.S.

More matches for next week’s Dynamite will be announced on Friday’s Rampage.

