Backstage Update On Bandido Competing At CMLL vs. AEW x ROH Show

PWMania.com previously reported that CMLL announced the first matchups for the upcoming CMLL vs. AEW x ROH show, scheduled for Tuesday, June 17th, at Arena Mexico. This event will feature AEW star and reigning ROH World Champion Bandido, who will compete against Mascara Dorada in a singles match.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bandido’s inclusion is a significant change for CMLL, as he was previously barred from competing at Arena Mexico due to his past affiliation with AAA. However, circumstances have shifted, particularly following WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA. The Newsletter indicates that CMLL informed the AEW star last week about their desire for him to participate in the upcoming events.

Additionally, The Beast Mortos is also expected to appear at the shows, which likely would not have been possible in the past.