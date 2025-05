As reported by PWMania.com, Sum 41’s new song, “You Wanted War,” debuted during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite and served as the show’s new theme song.

According to Fightful Select, the agreement for the new theme song was finalized several weeks ago. The report also mentioned that Rhino is not officially signed to AEW; his appearances were limited to the Detroit episodes of Dynamite and Collision.