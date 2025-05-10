Milestone Episode Of AEW Dynamite Announced For This July

AEW will mark its 300th episode of Dynamite with a special event on Wednesday, July 2, taking place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The news first surfaced during Friday night’s NJPW Resurgence event, where a promo for the upcoming AEW show was displayed in the venue. AEW later made the announcement official on social media Saturday.

“AEW Dynamite hits 300 episodes on Wednesday, July 2, and we’re celebrating with Dynamite 300 and AEW Collision at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA,” the post read. “Premium Seating Early Access starts May 13. General on-sale begins May 19. Sign up as an AEW Insider for early presale access on May 15.”

That evening will also feature a taping of AEW Collision.

The milestone episode comes just ahead of All In: Texas, which takes place 10 days later at Globe Life Field in Arlington.