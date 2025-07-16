AEW Backstage Morale At A High Following All In: Texas

AEW held their All In: Texas pay-per-view event this past Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event was headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page, who defeated Jon Moxley of The Death Riders to capture the AEW World Championship.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the talent is “very, very happy” with how the show turned out, and backstage morale was equally high. Dave Meltzer noted that the atmosphere behind the scenes indicates that the company’s direction has “turned around,” and they reached a peak for this major event.

AEW’s next significant event is the joint Forbidden Door pay-per-view with NJPW, scheduled for Sunday, August 24, in London.