Tony Schiavone Calls Dustin Rhodes’ AEW All In Moment “Brilliant”

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone is praising the success of All In: Texas, highlighting the emotional storytelling, a surprise main event twist, and a brilliant booking call by AEW President Tony Khan.

Schiavone lauded the decision to have Dustin Rhodes win the Casino Gauntlet match—a spot that opened up after Adam Cole was pulled from his scheduled bout due to injury.

“To me, the story of the night was still Dustin… Tony Khan has come up with a lot of great things… but to have Dustin win it in Texas Stadium unexpectedly, was just… That’s wonderful. There were legitimate tears. Dustin was just broke down.”

The win earned Rhodes a TBS Championship shot later in the show and was seen by many as a tribute to his legendary career and Texas roots.

Schiavone also spoke passionately about the Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page, which closed the show with chaos, blood, and major surprises.

“The main event was my favorite, by far… I thanked Jon Moxley. I thanked Hangman… they put their body on the line to give us a great main event, because they did.”

He was especially impressed by the unannounced appearances from Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin, and how the late-match run-ins from Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland added layers to AEW’s ongoing stories.

“It made it look like Hangman had no help… and then everybody came into play… I just thought that was my favorite match.”

Schiavone’s commentary and emotional insight added further validation to what many are calling one of AEW’s most complete pay-per-views ever, with All In: Texas delivering shocking moments, storytelling payoffs, and unforgettable crowd reactions.