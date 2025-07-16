Tony Khan Praises AEW All In: Texas: “It Was The Best Show We’ve Ever Done”

AEW President Tony Khan is riding high after what he calls the most successful show in company history—All In: Texas—and says the promotion is experiencing major growth across multiple platforms.

Appearing on 103.5 KISS FM, Khan hailed All In: Texas as AEW’s top event to date, citing historic attendance and digital sales milestones:

“It was the best show we’ve ever done… the biggest crowd AEW’s ever had on this continent, in North America ever. And it’s also the biggest pay-per-view we’ve ever had on Amazon Prime.”

The event, which took place in Arlington, Texas, drew the largest AEW crowd ever on U.S. soil and marked one of AEW’s top pay-per-view events in company history.

Khan also revealed that both Dynamite on TBS and Collision on TNT have posted back-to-back quarterly growth in 2025, a notable feat given the challenges of cable television in the streaming era.

“Q1 was up over Q4, and Q2 was up over Q1. So we’ve grown for two straight quarters on both TBS and TNT… that’s hard to do in 2025.”

AEW’s consistent growth comes during a time when HBO Max also became a streaming home for AEW content, expanding their reach even further.

“Not only have we grown the cable audience… but also to have HBO Max be a great launch for us. Fans are really enjoying watching AEW there too.”

Currently, AEW is in the midst of a three-week residency at the historic Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, hosting six shows across Dynamite and Collision tapings. The venue has become a symbolic stronghold for AEW and continues to draw passionate fans as SummerSlam season heats up.