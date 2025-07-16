AEW Star Reveals They Need Elbow Surgery

Syuri is already headed to the ‘injury list’ in All Elite Wrestling.

After the build to her debut began with a vignette at ROH Supercard of Honor last Friday, the following night the former IWGP Women’s Champion made her first appearance in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW ALL IN: Texas.

Now, she’s already going on the sidelines to repair an elbow injury that she apparently had before her AEW arrival.

“I’m having surgery this month on my elbow,” she noted via social media. “Which has been hurting for a while.”

Syuri also noted in an additional post on X that she has already left America and flew back to Japan.

“Returning to Japan,” she wrote. “See you later, America.”