AEW Battle Of The Belts V Preview For Tonight (1/6/2023)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Freeman Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Battle of the Belts lineup of the New Year.

On tap for tonight’s show is a No Holds Barred match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, with The Acclaimed defending against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

Also scheduled is a TBS Women’s Championship match, with Jade Cargill putting her title on-the-line against Skye Blue, as well as Orange Cassidy putting the AEW All-Atlantic Championship up-for-grabs against Kip Sabian.

