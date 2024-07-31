AEW Battle Of The Belts XI Viewership And Rating Report For 7/27/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday’s Battle of the Belt XI special on TNT drew an average of 308,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 27.01% from the 422,000 viewers that the Battle of the Belts X special drew and down 18.18% from the Battle of the Belts X special’s rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) going up against The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) in a ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match.

