AEW Brings Back The Gimmick From The WWE Attitude Era On Dynamite

Malakai Black defeated Kyle O’Reilly on the May 22nd, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite. With the victory, Black gained momentum for his barbed wire steel cage match against TNT champion Adam Copeland on Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV.

Following the match, the lights went out, and Black received a “bloodbath.” Copeland appeared on the big screen and advised Black to be careful what he wishes for.

During the WWE Attitude era, The Brood faction, which included Gangrel, Copeland, and Christian, frequently gave wrestlers bloodbaths.