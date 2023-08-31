AEW Collision Matches Announced For This Week

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On the post-ALL IN episode of Dynamite, three big matches were made official for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for Saturday night’s show.

AEW COLLISION (9/2/2023)

* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida* Dax Harwood vs. Jay White* The Acclaimed (C) vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia (AEW Trios Titles)

