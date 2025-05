According to F4WOnline.com, the May 31st episode of AEW Collision may be rescheduled due to the NBA Playoffs. On that night, game six of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks is set to take place at 8 PM ET, while AEW Collision is currently scheduled for 11:30 PM ET.

However, since the playoffs are typically a best-of-seven series, there is a possibility that the Eastern Conference Finals could conclude before then, as the game is labeled as “if necessary.”