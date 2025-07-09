Mercedes Moné Says ‘The CEO’ Is What Sasha Banks Always Wanted To Be

AEW star Mercedes Moné is heading into one of the biggest matches of her career at AEW All In: Texas, but ahead of her title bout with Toni Storm, Moné reflected on how far she’s come since her WWE days.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Moné drew a sharp contrast between her current AEW persona, “The CEO,” and her previous identity as “The Legit Boss” Sasha Banks in WWE. For Moné, the shift is more than just a name change—it’s a transformation built on creative freedom and personal empowerment.

“She wanted it all, but she never got to hold it all,” Moné said of her past WWE character. “Mercedes Moné, the CEO, is everything ‘The Legit Boss’ wanted to be. She controls her life, narrative, and intellectual property.”

Her remarks point directly to the real-life events surrounding her controversial 2022 WWE exit. Moné famously walked out of the company, citing creative differences alongside tag partner Naomi. That act of defiance led to a lengthy hiatus from U.S. wrestling before her game-changing AEW debut earlier this year.

Since arriving in AEW, Moné has been pushed as a top-tier attraction. She now stands on the verge of claiming her first AEW championship when she faces Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas this Saturday, July 13.

Before then, the two fierce rivals are set for a final confrontation tonight on AEW Dynamite, in what promises to be a fiery go-home segment.

