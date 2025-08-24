Will Ospreay Admits He’s “Terrified” Ahead Of Neck Surgery

AEW star Will Ospreay discussed his upcoming neck surgery with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, expressing that he is terrified.

Ospreay said, “I’m anxious. I’m scared. Generally, I’m terrified. Not about the match, but just about afterwards.”

He continued, “I don’t know what it looks like afterwards, because for the first time in my life, I have been disqualified from doing the thing that I love doing. … I’ve never had anybody cut into me. I’ve never had surgery. I’ve never broken a bone, other than my nose, which everyone can tell, because it looks like I’ve been hit by a frying pan.”

On advice the received from Cope:

“He said, ‘The hardest things are not the surgery, it’s the mental stuff that comes afterwards. Just know that I’ve been here and I’ve done it. So any time that you want to talk and bullshit, here’s my number.’”

On his performance at Forbidden Door:

“I have that stubborn pride about myself that I would love to come back in the ring and continue doing what I was doing, but I feel like that’s what’s happened, and that’s the reason why I’ve gone down this route…I might have to kiss this part of my high-flying offense goodbye now. It’s something that I’m not ready to let go. I’ll be honest with you, I’m not ready to let go of that side of me because I think that should be done on my terms. I don’t know if that’s on the card. So I’ve got to hope that after this, I can still pick up where I left off. But if not, all the greats have done it. Justin Thunder Liger’s done it. AJ Styles has done it. I call myself the Billy G.O.A.T. for a reason. I think I can adapt.”