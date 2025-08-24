Bobby Lashley Recalls First Meeting With AEW President Tony Khan

AEW World Tag Team Champion and Hurt Syndicate member Bobby Lashley appeared on the F Y’All podcast where he discussed various topics, including his first meeting with AEW President Tony Khan before signing with the company.

Lashley said, “We wanted to run it back and I had a talk with Tony before getting up. What I believe is you’ve got to have a personal… some kind of personal connection with with whoever you’re working with because you don’t want to work for anyone… I met Tony before signing with them; we sat down and we talked.”

He continued, “Some people said bad things about him, some people say good things about him. So, I wanted to just kind of see for myself and when I talked to Tony, I was like, ‘Man, you know what? If the worst thing about you is that you’re too nice, I’m okay with that.’”

On how much Khan loves wrestling:

“He loves wrestling. He really does. I think he loves wrestling and knows more about wrestling than than most of the roster.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.