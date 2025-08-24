Lady Frost Confirms She Is Under Multi-Year AEW/ROH Contract

AEW/ROH star Lady Frost participated in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner, discussing various topics, including her multi-year contract with the company that began in 2023.

Frost said, “I started with AEW/Ring of Honor in 2022. Yep, I started in 2022, and then, signed somewhere in 2023. So I have some time left to go. But I love working there. I love all of my coworkers, Tony’s awesome.”

She continued, “I wish I was on TV a little more. Everyone does. But, it’s a great job and I’m excited to see what the future brings, that’s for sure. For me especially but, for the company as well.”

