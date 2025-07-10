AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (7/10/2025): Garland, TX.

AEW Collision is live tonight.
The show airs a special live Thursday night episode this evening at 8/7c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.
Scheduled for the AEW ALL IN: Texas “go-home” edition of AEW Collision tonight on TNT and HBO MAX:
* Místico vs. The Beast Mortos
* FTR and The Patriarchy vs. The Outrunners and JetSpeed
* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart (All-Star 8-Woman Tag)
Join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results.
Following an explosive Dynamite, AEW is back TONIGHT for a huge
Special THURSDAY Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tntdrama + @SportsonMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/fb5O9QfD9F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 10, 2025