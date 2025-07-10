AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (7/10/2025): Garland, TX.

AEW Collision is live tonight.

The show airs a special live Thursday night episode this evening at 8/7c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

Scheduled for the AEW ALL IN: Texas “go-home” edition of AEW Collision tonight on TNT and HBO MAX:

* Místico vs. The Beast Mortos

* FTR and The Patriarchy vs. The Outrunners and JetSpeed

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart (All-Star 8-Woman Tag)

Join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results.