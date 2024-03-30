AEW Collision Results – March 30, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada on TNT at 8/7c with the latest installment of their weekly Saturday night prime time two-hour program, AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Forst, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata in Trios action, FTR vs. The Infantry and Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight in quarterfinal bouts as part of the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament, as well as Adam Copeland’s first defense of the TNT Championship in a “Cope Open Challenge.”

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, March 30, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/30/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with the theme song for Adam Copeland immediately playing as Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show. Nigel McGuinness and Ian Riccaboni are joining him on the call tonight.

TNT Championship “Cope Open Challenge”

Adam Copeland (C) vs. Matt Cardona

Adam Copeland pops out and has a ton of energy as he makes his way down to the ring for his scheduled “Cope Open Challenge” of his newly won TNT Championship. “The Rated R Superstar” settles in the ring and gets on the mic and declares this “Copeland Country.”

Copeland says unlike “The Patriarch,” he’s not gonna run and hide. He’s going to be a fighting champion. He wants to know who is going to step up this week. After a slight delay, the theme for Matt Cardona hits and out comes the wrestling star.

The crowd goes nuts as “The Indy God” makes his way to the ring to answer the “Coe Open Challenge” from the TNT champ. He settles in the ring and chants break out from the Canadian crowd. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

After the two soak up the moment and the commentators talk about their storied history together, we see the two tie up in the middle of the ring. Next is a shoulder tackle by Copeland, who then hip tosses on Cardona. Back up, shoulder takedown by Cardona into a drop kick to Cardona by Copeland.

Another tie up again in the ring, stomps to Copeland in the corner, Cardona sends Adam into post, who slides out and Matt chases him but is met with a short clothesline. After a couple of follow-up spots on the floor at ringside, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues.

When we return from the break, after some more hard-hitting back-and-forth action from both guys, we work our way to the finish, which sees Cardona nearly get the win multiple times only for Copeland to hit a Spear and follow-up to get the pin fall victory to retain his TNT title in an excellent opener.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Adam Copeland

Malakai Black Returns, The House Of Black Attack Adam Copeland

Once the match wraps up, the crowd gives Copeland an enormous ovation for the hard-fought victory. Copeland celebrates retaining his title as his iconic theme plays and then out of nowhere, the music stops and the lights go out.

When the lights come back on, Malakai Black appears in the ring with black crap drouling out of his mouth. Buddy Matthews attacks Copeland from behind. Mark Briscoe runs out to make the save, but gets beat down by The House of Black duo for his troubles.

Eddie Kingston ends up running down after that and this stops them. The five men stare each other down and then the lights go out again. When they come back on this time, Black and Matthews are gone.