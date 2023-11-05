AEW Collision Results – November 4, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour AEW Collision on TNT program, which airs live at 8/7c from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

On tap for tonight’s show is The National 69-Day Celebration of The Acclaimed, Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura, LFI & FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill & Gates of Agony, Lance Archer vs. Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, November 4, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/4/2023)

The usual pre-show “talking heads” quick-cuts happen, with competitors scheduled for action tonight hyping their respective matches, including Jake “The Snake” Roberts with Lance Archer as well as Darby Allin.

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

This wraps up with Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana talking when out of nowhere, they are attacked by AR Fox. As Fox continues to beat down Strickland, the usual Elton John “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” theme and opening video airs.

As it wraps up, we shoot inside the arena where Fox throws Strickland out of the entrance area and continues to beat him down. The commentators welcome us to the show as Fox throws Swerve off the stage and launches himself off as well for a big splash.

Finally, they brawl down to the ring where Fox throws Swerve inside and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Swerve rolls out of the ring and tries to avoid the fight, but Fox leaps way over the top-rope and splashes onto him at ringside. Back in the ring, Fox continues to dominate what has been a one-sided contest thus far.

We see the fight spill out to the floor again, but this time Swerve takes over. He throws Fox into the barricade a few times. As he brings the fight back in the ring, we see Prince Nana calling The Gates of Agony down to the ring. They make their way out as Swerve continues to beat down Fox.

Swerve takes Fox up to the top-rope and connects with a super-plex. As the two hit the canvas, Tony Schiavone shifts gears and talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the opening contest here on this week’s AEW Collision continues.

When we return, we see Swerve still dominating the action. Fox slaps him and takes over. He hits a big DDT through the ropes and follows up with a wild 450 splash off the top-rope for a close near fall that pops the crowd in Wichita. Swerve hits a neck-breaker to take back over. He goes for the cover but Fox kicks out.

Strickland heads to the top-rope and leaps off with a flying double stomp. He goes for the cover and picks up the win in an excellent opener to get things started on this week’s show. Tony Schiavone promotes Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland II for AEW Full Gear and then we see The Gates of Agony and Swerve stalking Fox until FTR’s theme hits.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler run down to the ring and immediately start brawling with The Gates of Agony as fans chant “FTR! FTR!” AEW World Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill come down to get involved as well. Eventually LFI comes out and we get a preview of the big eight-man match scheduled for tonight. We see The House of Black watching in the crowd.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

MJF Responds To Daniel Garcia’s Challenge

The commentators bring up Daniel Garcia’s win in the AEW Rampage main event this week and subsequent post-match challenge to AEW World Champion MJF. Footage is shown of “The Devil” responding to Garcia and accepting the challenge. The match for the title is announced for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Bullet Club Gold & MJF Respond To AEW Dynamite Main Event

We then see highlights of the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite and Kevin Kelly, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness introduce exclusive post-match footage of MJF freaking out after losing to the Bullet Club Gold and getting pinned by Jay White ahead of their singles showdown for the title at AEW Full Gear. Bullet Club Gold also react to their win.

Kip Sabian Issues Challenge To Mark Briscoe For Tonight

We shoot backstage when we return to Lexy Nair standing by with a pissed off Kip Sabian. He brings up The Workhorsemen being the most underrated tag-team in AEW. He asks if Mark Briscoe can find someone to team with him, they can battle later tonight.

The Kingdom vs. James McGregor & Bringston Nash

Back inside the arena, we hear Roderick Strong yelling from his wheelchair. He is pushed out by The Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong talks about neck health and his best friend “ADAM!!!!” as they head to the ring.

In the ring are the opponents for The Kingdom, the team of James McGregor & Bringston Nash. Taven and Bennett easily beat them down and after all of 90 seconds, hit a top rope pile driver for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Kingdom

Mark Briscoe Responds To Kip Sabian’s Challenge For Tonight

We go backstage to Lexy Nair, who is standing by with Mark Briscoe. In walks FTR and the three chum it up. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler tell Briscoe they love him and will pull double-duty tonight. Briscoe says he loves them but he can’t let them do that. He tells them he’s got someone in mind so they can focus on their business.

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer vs. Darby Allin

Back inside the arena, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. We see a shot of the legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts as Archer settles in the ring and his theme music dies down.

The familiar sounds of Darby Allin’s theme hits the house speakers and out with his skateboard comes the charismatic AEW fan-favorite. He hops on the skateboard and rides his way down to the ring for the tough task waiting for him in the ring.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fans immediately chant “Darby! Darby!” Archer comes out and begins manhandling the much smaller Allin straight out of the gate. We see the action spill out to the floor where Archer launches Allin overhead onto the entrance ramp.

On that note we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Archer still throwing Allin around like a rag-doll. He looks for his Blackout off the top-rope but Allin avoids it. Archer chokeslams Allin hard but doesn’t let go. He picks him up and chokeslams him again over the ropes onto the hard part of the ring apron.

Allin rolls out to the floor. Jake “The Snake'” Roberts grabs Allin’s skateboard and goes after him, but the referee catches him and ejects him from ringside. Back in the ring, Archer has Allin on the top-rope looking to finish him off, but Allin fights his way into a counter and covers Archer for the win.

After the match, Roberts comes back out on the mic and says Allin might be the sweetheart of AEW but things aren’t ending like this. He brings out The Righteous. They come out to their cool entrance tune and distract Allin as Archer picks him up from behind and lays him out with his Blackout finisher.

Winner: Darby Allin

Lexy Nair Talks To Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

Lexy Nair is backstage with TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, as well as Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale.

Statlander thanks Skye for making the right decision and picking the right side. Skye says she shouldn’t be thanking her because she didn’t do it for her, she did it for Willow. She walks off. Willow says they’re all friends. We head to another commercial break.

Alex Abrahantes Issues Challenge To Swerve Strickland

When we return, Lexy Nair is standing by with Alex Abrahantes. He talks about the big lucha trios bout from AEW Rampage last night. He gets interrupted by Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana.

Abrahantes takes issue with Swerve violating Hangman’s family and invading his house. Alex dares Swerve to take a fight with Penta El Zero Miedo on Dynamite next week. Swerve says they both used to wear masks and he looks forward to seeing what is under it. Alex tells Swerve he has nothing to fear but Penta himself.

The Acclaimed’s National 69-Day Celebration

Now we head back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed’s theme music. Max Caster comes out with Anthony Bowens and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn as always, doing his freestyle rap as they head to the ring.

The AEW Trios Champions settle in the ring for their National 69-Day Celebration. Billy Gunn plays to the crowd early on and then Anthony Bowens takes over on the mic and brings up MJF. He rolls footage of a recorded message from MJF for Max Caster.

MJF says Max Caster has finally earned his respect. He says taking the shot from Jay White for him was pretty cool. He says Adam Cole told him it’s okay to have more than one friend. MJF says Max Caster is starting to grow on him. He says he’s starting to like The Acclaimed. “Yay scissoring!”

We see a bunch of confetti fall from the ceiling and there are 69 balloons everywhere in the ring and streamers. Caster points out the special 69 trophy at ringside and talks about being atop the AEW Trios division. He dedicates it to everyone around the world and especially everyone in Wichita, KS.

Billy Gunn brings the trophy in the ring. They continue to play with the crowd in what is turning out to be just a fantastic waste of time. The fans break out in an “Oh, scissor me daddy!” chant as Bowens tries wrapping up. Thanks Wichita! As they go to wrap up, we have some party-crashers.

AEW Trios Championship

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (C) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Out comes Dalton Castle and The Boys to keep this going even longer. Awesome! They make their big extravagant entrance and get in the ring. The fans break out into a “Dalton Castle!” chant. The Boys go out and take the trophy.

The fans chant “That’s not yours!” They present it to Dalton Castle, who breaks it, and a brawl breaks out. Aubrey Edwards runs out and rings the bell. An impromptu AEW Trios Championship match is now underway.

The Boys get a pinata but The Acclaimed take it from them and beat them down and break it over Dalton Castle’s head. They throw out the stuff in the pinata to the crowd. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.