AEW Collision Schedule Changes, Redemption Specials Confirmed By HBO Max

HBO Max has recently announced its July 2026 programming schedule, featuring new episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision. According to the schedule, Collision will be preempted twice next month to Thursday nights: first on July 2nd, due to the July 4th weekend, and second on July 30th.

Additionally, the schedule includes the “Countdown to AEW Redemption,” which will debut on Saturday, July 25th, airing for 30 minutes after Collision. There will also be a pre-show titled “Zero Hour: AEW Redemption” on HBO Max, starting at 6 PM ET for one hour before the main card of the pay-per-view.

For a complete schedule of AEW programming on HBO Max for next month, you can check below:

– July 1st = AEW Dynamite, 8 PM

– July 2nd = AEW Collision, 8 PM

– July 8th = AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, 8 PM

– July 11th = AEW Collision, 8 PM

– July 15th = AEW Dynamite, 8 PM

– July 18th = AEW Collision, 8 PM

– July 22nd = AEW Dynamite, 8 PM

– July 25th = AEW Collision, 8 PM; Countdown to AEW Redemption (10 PM – 10:30 PM)

– July 26th = Zero Hour: AEW Redemption pre-show (6 PM – 7 PM); AEW Redemption PPV (7 PM – 11:30 PM)

– July 29th = AEW Dynamite, 8 PM

– July 30th = AEW Collision, 8 PM