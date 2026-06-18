AEW Collision Spoilers For This Week (6/20/2026)

Matches and segments for the June 20 episode of AEW Collision were taped after AEW Dynamite went off the air this week in Houston, TX.

The following are complete spoilers.

Dark match:

* Steven Borden defeated Gino Medina

ROH:

* Red Velvet defeated Charity King in a ROH TV title Proving Ground match.

AEW Collision:

* The Young Bucks and Jack Perry defeated The Lethal Twist.

* Maya World defeated Athena to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and face Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door. After the match, Mercedes Mone and Athena attacked her.

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Adam Priest.

* Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Jericho face to face in-ring interview – Ciampa challenges Jericho to a match at Beach Break, which is accepted.

* The Hurt Syndicate defeated Warren Johnson and Zach Mason.

* Mistico defeated Dante Martin.

* PAC defeated Jay Alexander.

* Shota Umino vs. PAC for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

* Kris Statlander defeated Mina Shirakawa to advance to the Survival of the Fittest match for the TBS title.