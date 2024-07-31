AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 7/27/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 382,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is down 19.07% from this past week’s 472,000 viewers and down 20% from last week’s rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by “The Bastard” PAC taking on Lio Rush in a singles match.
