AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 7/27/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 382,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 19.07% from this past week’s 472,000 viewers and down 20% from last week’s rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Bastard” PAC taking on Lio Rush in a singles match.

