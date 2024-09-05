AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 8/31/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday night’s post-AEW All In episode of Collision on TNT drew an average of 289,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.10 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 34.62% from this past week’s 442,000 viewers and down 23.08% from last week’s rating of 0.13 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Hikaru Shida, “The Professor” Serena Deeb, “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa and Queen Aminata facing each other in an AEW TBS Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match.