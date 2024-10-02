AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 9/28/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday night’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 435,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 25.36% from this past week’s 347,000 viewers and up 8.33% from last week’s rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW Continental Champion The Elite’s “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada taking on ROH World Tag Team Champion “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.