AEW Considered Turning MJF Babyface Coming Out of Full Gear

Following his victory over Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear, there was reportedly talk of booking AEW World Champion MJF as the lead babyface.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, there were talks about having MJF be AEW’s lead babyface coming out of Full Gear. It’s thought that AEW needed a new hot babyface, and today, making a top babyface is more difficult than making a top heel.

AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to book MJF as he did after Full Gear, beginning with the heel promo at the post-show press conference.

It remains to be seen whether Khan will turn MJF in the future, but that window is likely to have closed for the time being, at least for a few months. AEW may have missed the peak for a MJF babyface turn entirely, but it’s difficult to predict where things will be in six months to a year.

At next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF will defend the AEW World Title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match.