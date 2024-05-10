AEW Tag Team Believed To Have Run Its Course

All Elite Wrestling has a thriving tag team division with multiple teams, to the point where there are Tag Team Titles in AEW and ROH in addition to the Trios Title for six-man teams. However, one team will not be reuniting.

After being a member of Stokely Hathaway’s stable, known as The Firm, Big Bill joined Ricky Starks in August, and they began appearing together on television. Starks began managing Bill while he was suspended from the storyline in order to remain on television. Last October, they defeated FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

They lost the titles to Sting and Darby Allin in a tornado tag team match on Dynamite’s February 7 episode. Starks has disappeared from television after suffering an injury during a match a few weeks ago. Since then, Bill has been paired with Chris Jericho because he wishes to join Jericho’s Learning Tree.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that he was informed that there were no real plans to continue the team. It was reported that both stars were ready to move on to new projects because they both believed the team had run its course.