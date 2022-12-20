AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 19, 2022

Marina Shafir vs. Jasmin Allure

Match starts off with a lock up before Marina Shafir delivers a hip toss before Jasmin Allure fires back with a series of forearms and a pair of kicks. Shafir delivers a vicious kick to her face then locks in an arm submission for the win.

Winner By Submission: Marina Shafir

We go backstage to Lexy Nair is with Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy. Hardy asks why he’s here and Nair tells him he’s there so that he can provide an update on Marq Quen’s injury. Hardy says he doesn’t know where Quen is. Stokely Hathaway walks in and says he scheduled this interview. He says Ethan Page will be replacing Quen and Hardy asks why he was asked to show up. Page says he will be their friend and partner and says he will lead them to victory. He says he will show them how to wrestle then walks off.

Tag Team Match

Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Gigi Rey & Ladybird Monroe

Ladybird Monroe beats down Emi Sakura. She delivers several right hands and a lariat to her back before Sakura delivers a vicious chop and tags in The Bunny. Bunny delivers a knee to her face, then hits several stomps.

Monroe delivers a right hand then tags in Gigi Rey. Rey delivers a flying forearm but The Bunny hits an elbow and delivers a stomp.

Sakura tags back in and delivers the We Will Chop You then follows it up with a flying crossbody and Rey manages to hit an enziguri. The Bunny & Monroe tag in. Monroe delivers a kick then hits Down The Rabbit Hole for the win.

Winners: Emi Sakura & The Bunny

12 Man Tag Team Match

The Trustbusters & The Wingmen vs. The Firm,Top Flight & Konosuke Takeshita

Ryan Nemeth attacks Darius Martin while Peter Avalon attacks Dante Martin. Top Flight fight back and deliver a double dropkick. Avalon delivers a jawbreaker before Konosuke Takeshita & Slim J tag in. Takeshita delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb, then tags in Isiah Kassidy.

Slim J sends Kassidy into the corner then tags in Sonny Kiss. Kiss sends Kassidy into the top turnbuckle face first before Kassidy fires back with a stomp and a tornado DDT. Kassidy looks to tag in Ethan Page but Page tells him to tag in when he says to do so. Kiss takes advantage and sends Kassidy crashing down to the mat.

Jeeves Kay tags in and delivers a right hand to Kassidy’s head. Avalon & Matt Hardy tag in. Hardy delivers a forearm, then sends Avalon’s head into all 3 turnbuckles. Avalon fires back with a kick to his midsection before Hardy looks for Twist Of Fate. Page tells him not to, allowing Avalon to take advantage and tag in Kiss.

The Trustbusters triple team on Hardy. Kiss then delivers a split legged leg drop, then tags in Slim J. Slim J delivers a right hand to Hardy but Hardy delivers a neckbreaker and tags in Dante. Avalon tags in and Dante delivers a pair of back elbows. He delivers a standing back flip, then tags in Darius.

Darius delivers a superkick, then sends him to the outside and delivers a tope suicida. Takeshita tags in and looks for a sliding kick. Cezar Bononi pushes Avalon out of the way before Takeshita takes him out with a vertical suplex.

Kassidy tags in and delivers Side Effect. Kassidy delivers a high crossbody before Page tells him he’s ready for the tag now and delivers Twist Of Fate for the win.

Winners: The Firm,Top Flight & Konosuke Takeshita

After the match Page taunts Hardy with delete chants all as Hardy angrily stares at him.

Tag Team Match

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Hagane Shino & Steven Andrews

Ortiz & Steven Andrews lock up to get this match started. Ortiz delivers a back elbow, but Andrews delivers a chop and an arm drag. Hagane Shinno & Eddie Kingston tag in. Kingston delivers a vicious chop, but Shinno fires back with a kick to his chest. They go back & forth before Shinno manages to deliver a hurricanrana and a dropkick.

Kingston delivers a knee, then follows it up with a belly 2 belly suplex. Ortiz tags in and beats down Shinno before Kingston tags in and they deliver a double suplex. They slap one another before Andrews tags in. Kingston delivers a chop then tags in Ortiz. Andrews delivers a dropkick but Ortiz hits a backbreaker for the win.

Winners: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

ROH Women’s Title Match

Athena (c) vs. Vert Vixen

Match starts off with Athena & Vert Vixen shaking hands then Athena delivers a dropkick straight out of the gate. Vert Vixen rolls out of the ring and Athena follows, tossing her into the barricade. Athena delivers a kick to her face then shoves her down to the mat.

Vert Vixen hits a clothesline then trips her and sends her face first to the mat. Athena delivers a forearm then rains down right hands. She delivers a series of kicks followed by a German suplex and a powerbomb. She hits a superkick then locks in a crossface & Vert Vixen had no choice but to tap out.

Winner By Submission & Still ROH Women’s Champion: Athena (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

After the match Athena delivers a DDT to Vert Vixen.

Tag Team Match

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Workhorsemen

Match starts off with Wheeler Yuta & Anthony Henry lock up before they exchange submissions before Henry gains the upper hand and delivers an uppercut. Yuta fires back with a body slam and a senton then tags in Claudio Castagnoli. JD Drake tags in and delivers a chop. Castagnoli fires back with an uppercut and they go back & forth before Yuta makes the blind tag.

Yuta delivers an assisted DDT then delivers a right hand. Drake stomps on Yuta then whips him into the corner and delivers a chop. Drake follows it up with a body slam and a headbutt then tags in Henry. Henry delivers a neck crank and a kick to his spine. He whips him into the corner then tags in Drake.

Drake delivers a right hand, then delivers a big boot. Henry tags in and Yuta manages to deliver a body slam. Henry hits a forearm but Yuta delivers a German suplex and Drake tags in. Drake delivers the running double knees before Castagnoli tags in and delivers a series of uppercuts.

He follows it up with a high dropkick then looks for a body slam but Henry makes the save. Yuta levels Henry as Castagnoli delivers The Swing and Drake taps out.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club