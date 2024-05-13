Concerns Over Eddie Kingston’s Status For The Anarchy In The Arena Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eddie Kingston was attacked by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry during the NJPW Resurgence event in Ontario, California. The Bucks, Perry, and Kazuchika Okada are set to face Kingston, Bryan Danielson, and FTR in an Anarchy in the Arena match at the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

Prior to the angle, Kingston was said to have sustained legitimate injuries during his match against Gable Kidd. Kidd suplexed Kingston off the apron through a table, causing Kingston’s leg to crash into the guard rail.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following about the situation:

“The only thing we heard today is that they [AEW] were crossing their fingers and hoping he’d be okay. There was no word whether he’d be able to do Anarchy in the Arena past they were hoping he could.”

According to sources, Kingston “got hurt to some extent” during the suplex, Fightful reports. It was also reported that Kingston needed assistance and walked with a limp backstage.