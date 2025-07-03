Tony Khan Predicts All In 2025 Will Be AEW’s “Greatest Show Ever”

Tony Khan appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast this week to promote next Saturday’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

While talking about what will undoubtedly be the biggest and most lucrative business success for a single AEW event in the history of the company running shows in the United States, the AEW President shared his belief that the July 12 special event will be their “greatest show ever.”

“It’s going to be the greatest show in AEW history,” Khan said. “I really believe.”

Khan would go on to bring up the great history AEW has in “The Lone Star State,” and in the Dallas-area in general, and reiterated how he feels AEW All In: Texas will be the company’s “best show ever.”

“I can’t wait to go to Arlington, Texas,” he said. “There is such a great history around Dallas and we’re going to put our stamp on it. It’s our biggest show we’ve ever done in America. I think it’s going to be our best show ever.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview on the Battleground podcast below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.