Bobby Lashley Reveals Hs Wrestling Mount Rushmore

AEW World Tag Team Champion and Hurt Syndicate member Bobby Lashley appeared on the F Y’All podcast to discuss various topics, including WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle being part of his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Lashley said, “I’m gonna put Kurt Angle on there, for sure. One, because Kurt brought me into the business. I love his intensity … That’s the kind of person you want to fight.”

He continued, “That’s the kind of person you want to wrestle with, even if you’re amateur wrestling, you want Kurt to be your partner because he’s going to make you he’s going to bring stuff out of you that nobody else can.”

On why Roman Reigns is also on it as well:

“I got in the ring with Roman and I was like, ‘Damn.’ From the perspective of wrestling with Roman, you can get in the ring and do absolutely nothing. It’ll be like the easiest match you’ll ever have, but the most intense. Roman will knock you down one time and take three circles around the ring. You’re just sitting back like alright, and the crowd’s going crazy the entire time. I like Roman because at the same time, Roman ain’t a b****. Roman could throw down.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.