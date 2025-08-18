Nic Nemeth Believes AEW Rushed Christian Cage – Adam Copeland Storyline

TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his belief that AEW rushed the storyline between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.

Nemeth said, “Forbidden Door, a little over a week away. I wonder now that we’re talking about it, is it a ‘Man, you know what would be a great moment for this Forbidden Door pay-per-view to get something going? Can we speed this up three months?’”

On hoping this is a ruse by Christian Cage:

“I really hope it’s a ruse. I’m going to stay with that because it wasn’t a full embrace, but yes, you did get the hug. You got the match made. The match is made. It’s official no matter what happens. If it’s a ding, ding, ding and it’s [like Ric] Flair turning on Sting and they all just kick the s*** out of Cope, you still had the match made and the three quarters of a hug. So maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. Maybe it’s a moment of reluctance and the story continues at Forbidden Door, but it happens so quickly.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.