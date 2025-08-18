Rumor Killer On AEW’s Alleged Role In EVIL’s G1 Climax Finals Spot

Top NJPW star EVIL recently reached the finals of the G1 Climax 35 tournament, leading to some rumors on the internet suggesting that AEW had somehow influenced his advancement in the tournament.

According to Fightful Select, they investigated this claim and confirmed that there is absolutely no truth to it.

The report indicated that AEW and its CEO, Tony Khan, have no control over the booking of the G1 Climax or the outcomes for its participants.

Additionally, sources mentioned that Khan has never been particularly fond of EVIL’s work, which is why he has never been booked for AEW, the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, or Ring of Honor (ROH).

EVIL competed for ROH from 2014 to 2019, but he has not appeared in the company since Khan acquired it several years ago.