Ruby Soho Teases AEW Return With New Training Update

AEW star Ruby Soho recently shared a major personal update, revealing via her Instagram Stories that she has resumed in-ring training. In the photo, Soho is seen training alongside independent wrestling standout Zoey Skye, with a caption that read:

“Thank you, my girl Zoey Skye, for driving so far to roll around with my rusty self.”

Soho has been on hiatus from AEW since announcing her pregnancy with partner and fellow AEW star Angelo Parker. The couple welcomed their daughter, Evie, in October 2024.

While Soho has not officially confirmed a return date to AEW, this training session could signal the first steps toward an in-ring comeback. Her fans and colleagues alike have expressed excitement at the possibility of her return.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Ruby Soho’s AEW status, potential return plans, and updates on her recovery journey.