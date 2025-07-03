Sting Reveals He’s Hardly Ever Watched His Own Matches In 40 Years

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including whether he re-watches his matches.

Sting said, “No, no, but you need to know a fact about me. The fact is that for 40 years, I’ve never watched hardly anything that I’ve ever done. I see certain things. Fans, family members, or friends will send a video, a two or three-minute clip of something. I watch stuff like that, and I’m not saying I haven’t seen a whole match of mine, but it’s rare. It is so rare. When I’m done, I take that hat off and go on with the next part of my life.”

