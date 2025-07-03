Jim Ross Reveals Worst Part About Recent Cancer Scare, Confirms AEW Return Date

Jim Ross is on the comeback trail.

He’s on the comeback trail from a recent serious health scare.

He’s also on the comeback trail to All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s “Ask JR Anything” episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer and AEW commentator spoke about his status for next week’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, and the current status of his health following colon cancer surgery.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he plans to attend AEW All In: Texas “Oh, absolutely, absolutely. Yeah, I’ll be there. I want to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday, and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday.”

On the worst part of his recent colon cancer health scare: “I think fear is the biggest enemy. I have good doctors here in Jacksonville, so that all worked out fine. So, I’m just very blessed that I’ve got past the worst part. As we stand here now and you and I are talking to our fans and stuff, I’m very happy that I’m where I am health-wise. I’m lucky, very lucky. So, it’s all good, man. You just got to stay positive and move forward, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. Even though there were days where I was wondering if this was meant to be. But, obviously, it is meant to be. Here I am. Here we are. So let’s get on with it.”

Check out the complete episode of the Grilling JR podcast below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.