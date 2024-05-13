Max Caster Speaks Out About Making References To WWE And Vince McMahon In His Promos

Max Caster of The Acclaimed discussed referencing Vince McMahon and WWE in his AEW rap promos with Chris Van Vliet.

“That’s a double-edged sword, cause you can get them on some things and it’ll be a good burn but you’re also putting more light on their product which they don’t need it… At a certain point you know, people would say, ‘Hey, stop doing that,’ and I listened. I really try not to do it anymore because it just creates more eyes on their product and not ours; it makes us seem second rate.

Referenced Vince McMahon on I think the very first time that any sort of allegations came out. When he retired I referenced him and that was like news it was ‘news news’ so I thought you know, that’s a little bit better than me saying their TV show, they did this, on their internet show they did this, it’s way different.”

