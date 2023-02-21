AEW Dark: Elevation Results – February 20, 2023

Juice Robinson vs. Fuego Del Sol

Match starts off with a lock up the they stare one another down before Fuego Del Sol shoves Juice Robinson to the mat and follows it up with a sunset flip. He sets up for a Tornado DDT but takes a little too much time, allowing Robinson to recover and knock him to the mat. He rains down right hands, then follows it up with a flapjack and a standing splash.

Robinson unlaces Del Sol’s mask and looks to remove it but Del Sol delivers a series of chops and an enziguri before he can. He delivers a running uppercut and a shoulder to Robinson’s midsection then hits a thrust kick and ascends to the top.

Del Sol sends Robinson to the outside then delivers another thrust kick off the apron and follows it up with a moonsault off the middle rope. He gets him back in the ring and hits a step up knee then sets up for the Tornado DDT. Robinson prevents him from executing the move, then slings him across the ropes.

He hits a senton and goes after Del Sol’s mask once again, then whips him into the corner and delivers a short-arm clothesline. He delivers a cannonball and a series of right hands, then looks for the Left Hand Of God. Del Sol rolls Robinson up but Robinson kicks out and pulls off Del Sol’s mask. He then delivers The Juice is Loose for the win.

Winner: Juice Robinson

Athena vs. Everlyn Carter

Athena delivers a forearm then she sends Everlyn Carter shoulder first into the ring post, then fires off several stomps and a baseball dropkick that sends her to the outside. She heads out there and delivers another forearm but Carter fires back with one of her own.

This infuriates Athena, who then charges at Carter and beats her down. She sends Carter over the barricade, then delivers a series of right hands to her back and a knee to her head. Athena tosses Carter inside the ring then plants her and locks in the Crossface for the win.

Winner By Submission: Athena

After the match Athena sets her ROH Women’s Title up on the mat and sends Carter into it face first.

Tag Team Match

The Firm (Big Bill & Lee Moriarty) vs. Warren Johnson & Zach Mason

Lee Moriarty & Warren Johnson lock up. Moriarty delivers a shoulder tackle and a DDT, then follows it up with a clothesline in the corner and a vicious overhand chop. Moriarty hits a stomp before Mason makes the blind tag and beats Moriarty down. Johnson & Big Bill tag in.

Bill delivers a fallaway slam then hits a pair of right hands and tags Moriarty back in. Moriarty delivers a northern lights suplex and goes for a pin but Johnson escapes the pinning predicament. Mason tags in and delivers a body slam then knocks Bill off the apron.

He then delivers a belly 2 belly to Moriarty and tags in Johnson. Johnson ascends to the top and goes flying but Moriarty catches him with a chop and tags in Bill. Bill delivers a splash in the corner before The Firm delivers their finisher for the win.

Winners: The Firm

Trios Match

Beast Of Burdens (Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir) & Emi Sakura vs. Leva Bates,Madison Rayne & Willow Nightingale

Nyla Rose trips Leva Bates then she delivers a splash and a right hand then tags in Emi Sakura. Bates looks for a right hand but Sakura no sells it. Madison Rayne tags in and Sakura catches her with a boot to her midsection. Rayne fires back with a forearm before Shafir tags in and delivers a hip toss.

She takes cheap shots at Willow Nightingale & Bates, then tags Rose back in. Rose delivers a series of shoulders to Rayne’s midsection, then jams her elbow into Rayne’s sternum. Rose then hits a leg drop and tags in Sakura.

Sakura hits We Will Chop You then delivers a running crossbody to Rayne and tags in Shafir. Shafir delivers a kick across Rayne’s spine before Vickie Guerrero attacks Rayne while the referee is distracted. Skye Blue gets in her face and Rose tells her off. Blue then delivers a superkick to Rose.

Rayne delivers a series of right hands and tags in Nightingale. Nightingale ascends to the top rope and delivers a dropkick, then looks for a hip attack. Shafir ducks it but Nightingale delivers a kick to her head and a spinebuster.

She goes for a pin but Rose and Sakura both break the fall. Bates makes the blind tag and delivers a few kicks to Rose but Rose recovers and delivers the Beast Bomb for the win.

Winners: Beast Of Burdens & Emi Sakura

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sal Muscat

Powerhouse Hobbs stares down Sal Muscat. He sends Muscat crashing into the mat, then fires off a series of right and left hands. Muscat delivers an enziguri but Hobbs stays on his feet and delivers a spinebuster then he follows it up with Town Business for the win.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

10 Man Tag Team Match

The Firm (Ethan Page,Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy),The Butcher & The Blade vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno,John Silver & Alex Reynolds) & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)

Match starts off with Alex Reynolds & The Blade lock up before The Blade delivers a shoulder tackle, but Reynolds fires back with an arm drag and a crossbody. John Silver & The Butcher tag in. Butcher levels Silver & Reynolds with a double clothesline before Isiah Kassidy makes the blind tag.

The Butcher,The Blade, Matt Hardy & Ethan Page set up Silver & Reynolds for double suplexes but Best Friends make the save and send the 4 men out of the ring, then get Kassidy back inside. Evil Uno holds Kassidy in place as his other 4 partners hug and post around him.

Page gets back in the ring and delivers a shoulder tackle to Uno. The Blade tags in and delivers a chop, then tags Page back in. Page delivers an elbow to the back of Uno’s head, then tags in Hardy. Hardy delivers an ax handle off the middle rope, then follows it up with The 3 Faces of Deletion. Kassidy tags in and hits a splash off Uno’s back then goes for a pin but Uno kicks out.

Kassidy delivers an elbow over the top rope, then tags in The Butcher. The Butcher delivers a pair of chops, then sends Uno into the middle turnbuckle and tags in Page. Uno delivers a chop and a right hand but Page fires back with a delayed vertical suplex. He delivers a couple of kicks to Uno’s face but Uno fires back with a cutter.

Kassidy & Chuck Taylor tag in & Taylor delivers a pair of clotheslines and a back body drop. Beretta tags in and Best Friends deliver the Sole Food Half & Half Combination. Dark Order delivers a series of clotheslines to Kassidy & Taylor ascends to the top rope as Best Friends set up for Strong Zero. Hardy pulls Taylor off the top rope then hits Beretta with the Side Effect.

Kassidy climbs to the top and delivers the Swanton Bomb then goes for a pin but Beretta kicks out. Uno hits Page with Twist Of Fate but The Butcher & The Blade pull him out of the ring. They hit Drag The Lake before Silver & Reynolds hit a pair of tope suicidas to level them. Kassidy goes flying and sweeps Silver & Reynolds off their feet, then gets back in the ring with Beretta.

Kassidy sets up for Twist Of Fate, but Beretta pushes him off him & Kassidy goes crashing into Hardy knocking him off the apron in the process. Beretta hits a superkick then looks to tag in Page. Page hops off the apron to check on Hardy leaving Kassidy alone.

Kassidy delivers an enziguri from the apron and looks to go flying back in the ring but Beretta catches him. Best Friends then deliver Strong Zero for the win.

Winners: Dark Order & Best Friends

Tag Team Match

Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) vs. Ari Daivari & Tony Nese

Pentagon Jr offers his hand to Tony Nese but Nese responds by flexing in his face. Pentagon pulls off his glove and throws it to Alex Abrahantes then hits his signature Zero Miedo pose. Nese takes a couple shots at Pentagon’s throat, then follows it up with a stomp and a back elbow before Ari Daivari tags in.

Daivari & Nese look to hit a double team move on Pentagon but Rey Fenix makes the save and both men spill out of the ring. Daivari tosses Pentagon back inside then tags Nese in. Nese delivers bicycle crunch kicks then mocks Pentagon. Nese delivers an enziguri, then tags in Daivari.

Daivari tries removing Pentagon’s mask and Pentagon responds with a thrust kick. Nese tags in and knocks Fenix off the apron then delivers a stomp to Pentagon. Daivari tags in and Penta catches him with a thrust kick. He follows it up with a pair of Slingblades then tags in Fenix.

Fenix delivers a splash off the top rope then follows it up with a cutter and goes for a pin. Daivari kicks out, and Pentagon tags back in. Sterling distracts Lucha Bros, allowing Daivari to roll up Pentagon. Pentagon kicks out, and Nese tags in. Pentagon delivers a pair of thrust kicks to Nese & Daivari but Sterling gets in the ring and tells them off.

Alex Abrahantes gets in Sterling’s face and Lucha Bros deliver a double superkick. Fenix then ascends to the top as Pentagon gets Nese in position and they deliver the assisted Fear Factor for the win.

Winners: Lucha Bros