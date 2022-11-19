AEW Dark Spoilers For Show Premiering On YouTube On November 22, 2022

The AEW Dark show for next week is in the books.

Prior to the start of the live edition of AEW Rampage on Friday night, matches were taped inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for next week’s AEW Dark.

Featured below are complete AEW Dark spoiler results from the taping held on November 18 in Newark, N.J. The show will premiere on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7/6c on Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022.

AEW DARK SPOILER RESULTS (Air Date: Nov. 22, 2022)

* Taz and Excalibur were on commentary* Dasha Gonzalez is the ring announcer* Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander* Emi Sakura def. Tiara James* Wheeler Yuta def. Kevin Matthews* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker def. Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson & LSG. Garcia made Tomlinson tap to the Dragon Sleeper for the finish* Zack Clayton def. Chris Wild* Jake Hager def. Bryce Donovan

From there, things switched over to the live AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage for the live episode on TBS.