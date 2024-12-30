AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen To Feature First-Time-Ever Match

AEW is set to deliver an exciting episode of Dynamite this Wednesday with the Fight for the Fallen special, a significant show as it marks the first-ever simulcast of Dynamite on MAX. The episode will also serve as the fallout from last Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view event.

Already announced for the show:

– FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Adam Copeland vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli)

This will be Adam Copeland’s first match since May, following his return from injury.

– Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

A highly anticipated showdown in AEW’s women’s division.

– Jeff Jarrett’s Major Announcement

Jarrett is set to address his future in what promises to be a noteworthy segment.

In addition, AEW CEO Tony Khan has confirmed a first-time-ever match between Orange Cassidy and Hangman Page, who were both part of the fatal 4-way main event at Worlds End, where Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship.

With more matches and segments expected to be announced in the coming days, this Dynamite promises to be a can’t-miss event for AEW fans as the company continues to build momentum heading into the new year.