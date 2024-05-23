AEW Dynamite Ratings For May 22, 2024

The viewership numbers are in for the May 22, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics.com, the program drew 713,000 viewers, up from last week’s show on May 15, which drew 672,000 viewers.

The 5/22 show this week scored a 0.24 in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from last Wednesday’s show on 5/15, which pulled a 0.23 rating in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite finished sixth on cable this week and was up against the NBA Western Conference Finals Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves (6.818 million viewers and a 2.40 rating on TNT), as well as the NHL Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers (1.984 million viewers and a 0.61 rating on ESPN).