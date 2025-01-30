AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS, live from Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the TBS Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage, Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White, Ricochet vs. AR Fox, plus we will hear from MJF and more.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JANUARY 29, 2025

This week’s show kicks off with Excalibur welcoming us inside Probst Arena in Huntsville, AL. “It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …” Yes. Yes, we do, Excalibur.

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

The familiar sounds of Will Ospreay’s theme hits and the crowd explodes as “The Aerial Assassin” makes his way out and heads to the ring for our first match of the evening. Brian Cage is out next accompanied by Don Callis. Callis gets on the microphone before the match starts.

Callis tells Ospreay he’s got something he’s gonna want to see. He directs his attention to the big screen, where we see Kenny Omega is laid out. Cage gets the early offensive jump on the distracted Ospreay, as Callis takes his seat on special guest commentary.

Cage dominates the first couple of minutes and eventually brings the action out to the floor. He goes to whip Ospreay into the barricade, but Ospreay leaps and lands on top of it. He stumbles but regains his footing and calls Cage on. He leaps as Cage runs at him, but Cage literally catches him in mid-flip, upside down, in the suplex position.

“The Machine” shows off his impressive strength, carrying Ospreay in the upside down suplex position and walking the floor before bringing him down with authority. Back in the ring, just as Ospreay starts to show signs of life again, Lance Archer attacks him as Cage ties up the ref. Callis gets in some cheap shots for nuclear heat as well.

Back inside the ring, Cage controls Ospreay on the mat as Excalibur runs down the advertised lineup still to come for tonight’s show. Meanwhile, Ospreay starts fighting back, only for Cage to cut his comeback short and blast him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Ospreay finally starts to shift the offensive momentum in his favor. He enjoys a couple of moments in the offensive driver’s seat, but it doesn’t last for long. Cage goes back to work on him. Archer gets involved again from ringside, and the referee catches him. He nearly ejects him, but for whatever reason, doesn’t.

Seconds later Ospreay surprises Cage with a pin for the win out of nowhere. Archer attacks Ospreay as soon as the bell sounds. Cage joins him in a two-on-one beatdown, which continues until Kenny Omega runs out with a steel chair. He beats down the two big boys and Ospreay and Omega stand tall.

As Ospreay and Omega stare down Archer and Cage on one side of the ringside area, they are attacked from behind by Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Now a four-on-two beatdown gets underway as the Huntsville crowd loudly boos. Callis insists they finish them off. He doesn’t want them making it to Brisbane for AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Backstage With Hangman Page & MJF

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing outside of Swerve Strickland’s locker room. She wonders out loud if he’s in there, and as she does, Hangman Page storms past her and walks right in. He comes right back out and says, “He’s not.” She tries asking Hangman what’s going on, but he cold-shoulders her.

He then bumps into MJF. The two trade stares and Hangman walks off. MJF talks to Paquette about Jeff Jarrett having to face half-man, half-horse Claudio Castagnoli. He says he refused his sweetheart offer and now he’s got a new offer for him. One he can’t decline.

It goes something like this. “The Last Outlaw’s last decline.” After that he uses Double’ J’s old, “Ain’t I great?” catchphrase before smirking and chuckling as the show heads into a commercial break.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jeff Jarrett

Will “The Last Outlaw” earn himself a shot at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley or not? It’s time to find out. When the show returns, Claudio Castagnoli’s theme hits and the half-man, half-horse emerges through the crowd like the rest of The Death Riders normally do. He settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune dies down.

We hear the annoying, irritating, but somehow after all these years, catchy and uplifting, guitar screech that brings out “The King of The Mountain” himself, “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett. He heads to the ring with a bright red guitar in-hand. He settles in the ring to a big pop as “My World” winds down.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. These two lock-up and Castagnoli muscles him into the corner. After some brief back-and-forth action, we see Wheeler Yuta creeping through the crowd towards the ring barricade. On that note, the show heads to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Jarrett starts fighting back and taking over. Yuta gets involved, but Jarrett continues to find ways to forge ahead and remain in control. Eventually, as Jarrett is dealing with Yuta, and the referee focuses on getting him out of the ring, Jon Moxley enters through the front and hits Jarrett with his finisher. Claudio follows up with his finisher — twice — and the pin.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

MJF Adds Insult To Injury

Once the match wraps up, The Death Riders crew heads through the crowd and to the back as Jarrett is laid out in the ring. Jarrett slowly starts to come back to life as fans chant his name. MJF’s theme then hits out of nowhere. He comes out in a suit.

MJF tells Jarrett as he is struggling to get up. “Jeff, I just want to say ..” and before he says another word, he decks Jarrett. The crowd boos louder. MJF poses on the ropes and shows off his pinky ring. He then gets on the mic and says he respects his elders, so he’s not going to tell Jarrett, “I told you so.” He walks off as the show heads into another commercial break.