AEW Dynamite Results – June 18, 2021

This week’s show kicks off with a look at Jake Hager and Wardlow walking backstage as Tony Schiavone plugs their cage fight coming up next on TNT.

From there the usual video package airs to start off the broadcast for another special Friday Night Dynamite show. We then shoot live inside Daily’s Place as fireworks explode and we see a MMA cage surrounding the ring as Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur welcome us to the program.

MMA Rules Cage Fight

Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

The camera pans around the packed house in Jacksonville as the commentators hype the opening bout and the theme for Wardlow airs as The Pinnacle member makes his way out accompanied by the one member from his team that he is allowed to bring with him, which is Shawn Spears.

We hear Taz is on the commentary team for this match as the ref checks Wardlow’s gloves, mouth-piece, etc. before letting him in the cage. He enters and settles in, waiting for his opponent as his theme dies down.

Now the music for Jake Hager plays and he emerges as Chris Jericho makes his way out behind him carrying the spit bucket, etc. The official checks Hager before he enters the cage and now it’s about time to get down to business.

Justin Roberts handles the pre-match introductions as if it were a legitimate MMA fight in the UFC or Bellator MMA. He introduces Aubrey Edwards as the official for the match. Wardlow is then introduced, with Excalibur claiming he brings a jiu-jitsu background to the fight. Hager is then introduced.

The bell sounds to kick off the first of three scheduled five-minute rounds. The two circle for a minute or so and then Wardlow clinches Hager against the cage. They separate and Hager lands a flush jab. Wardlow smiles. Hager lands a nice leg kick. Hager goes for a double leg but Wardlow stuffs it and launches Hager across the ring.

Hager finally blasts a double leg takedown with ease and then stands up and backs up smiling, letting Wardlow back to his feet. He then takes him back down and throws down some hammer fists before again standing up on his own and backing up. Hager goes for a body kick but Wardlow catches it and drops him with a big punch. He then scoops Hager up and walks him across the ring like a pissed off Matt Hughes who just recovered from a nut shot that the ref didn’t catch, before slamming him down and going to work with ground and pound.

They scramble back to their feet and then start swinging haymakers back-and-forth at each other, Gatti-Ward style before Wardlow walks off the cage like Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and lands a Superman punch that stuns and rocks Hager. Hager covers up as Wardlow pummels him with strikes as the bell sounds with Hager just barely hanging on. 10-8 round if this was a real MMA fight, for Wardlow.

We get the start of the second round with Hager taking a body shot and selling it big. Wardlow again takes him down and pummels him. They trade armbar attempts and Hager goes for a triangle, which Wardlow power-bombs out of. Hager goes for another finish with an ankle lock but Wardlow avoids it. They fight on their feet again and Wardlow starts rag-dolling Hager around some more until Hager finally reverses and slaps an arm-triangle on Wardlow. Wardlow eventually fights out of it and hoists Hager up in the fireman’s carry position. Hager elbows his way out and takes Wardlow down, slapping the arm-triangle back on him. Wardlow eventually fades and Edwards calls for the bell with 47 seconds remaining in the second round.

Winner via Ref Stoppage due to Arm-Triangle Choke at 4:13 of Round 2

After The Match: The Inner Circle & The Pinnacle War Continues …

Once the bout ends, Hager walks over to Wardlow, who has a look of respect in his eyes. The two nearly pound fists until Shawn Spears sprints across the cage from behind and blasts Hager. This brings in Jericho, who Wardlow fights with until eventually MJF hits the cage to help The Pinnacle beat down The Inner Circle. We see Dean Malenko in the cage restoring order until MJF hits him with a cheap shot. Sammy Guevara’s music hits and he sprints down to the cage to run off MJF, Wardlow and Spears.

Team Taz Issues Challenge To Hangman Page

We return from a commercial break to see Taz backstage with Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook. Taz talks about problems within Team Taz and tells Starks he needs to end his issues with Brian Cage. Taz challenges “Hangman” Adam Page to take on Powerhouse Hobbs in a one-on-one showdown on the upcoming Saturday night Dynamite special.

Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

“The Men of the Year” Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page make their way out of the entrance tunnel as fireworks explode. The two make their way down to the ring as the commentators switch gears from the Team Taz segment to what is coming up now, which is our advertised handicap match.

Darby Allin’s theme hits as the commentators talk about Sting being told by the former TNT Champion to stay home tonight and agreeing to do so. Allin makes his way out and heads down to the ring ready for battle in this two-on-one showdown.

The bell sounds and it will be Page starting things off for his team against Allin. Allin gets off to a good start, taking it to “All Ego” with ease. Page tags in Sky, who takes his chances against the promising prospect. Allin works over Sky with ease as well.

Eventually some double team action shifts the momentum in the favor of “The Men of the Year” however Allin quickly regains the offensive lead and goes to work on Sky as the fans cheer him on. Page tags in and turns an unsuspecting Allin inside-out with a massive shoulder tackle.

Page takes over control of the action, stomping away at Allin as the commentators lead us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break just as Sky tags back in and picks up where “All Ego” left off, taking it to “The New Face of TNT.”

We return from the break to see Sky working over Allin with ease, dominating the offense as the commentators inform us it has been like this throughout the duration of the aforementioned break. The fans drown the Daily’s Place amphitheater out with boos as Page tags in and picks up where Sky left off.

Allin shows signs of life, getting in some brief offense in hope spurts, but Page keeps shifting things back into the favor of “The Men of the Year.” He tags Sky back in, who looks cocky. Allin is back to his feet and he pretends to tag himself in on the other side of the ring. He takes his own hot tag and is flying all over the place, hitting a Code Red on Sky for a close near fall that Page had to break up.

A close-up shot is shown of Allin using a zip-tie to hog-tie the legs of Page together. Page trips and falls out of the ring and to the floor. Allin fires up and goes to work on Sky. He hits an over-the-top stunner on Sky and heads to the top rope. He flies off with his Coffin Drop. He goes for the cover but Page yanks him out to the floor while his legs are still tied together to avoid this one being finished off.

Page reaches under the ring for a toolbox which he finds a tool in to cut the zip-tie on his legs. He whips Allin face-first into the steel ring post as the fans drown out the scene with loud boos again. They break out in a “let’s go Darby!” chant as Page tags back in to be the legal man in the ring now so he can pick up where he left off on Allin.

“All Ego” sits Allin on the top rope and looks for a stalling superplex. Allin avoids it and bites the hand of Page before knocking him off the top. He looks for another Coffin Drop but Sky crotches him. Page hits his Ego’s Edge on Allin off the top and scores the pin fall victory to mercifully end this one.

Winners: Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

Orange Cassidy vs. Cezar Bononi

We return from the break to see Cezar Bononi already in the ring along with his Wing Men as the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme plays.

The “Freshly Squeezed” one makes his way down to the ring accompanied by The Best Friends as we see a split-screen “earlier today” interview from the Wing Men.

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts does a quick introduction for Cezar Bononi and then the bell sounds to start this match off as the fans chant for Cassidy.

Bononi jumps all over Cassidy as soon as the match begins and he starts a prolonged one-sided beatdown that the best friend of The Best Friends finds himself on the wrong end of. Bononi sends Cassidy out to the floor and we watch as the Wing Men give him a quick make-over like a pit crew in NASCAR.

Cassidy eventually fights back into competitive form and while Kris Statlander distracts the ref, The Best Friends launch Cassidy over the top-rope and out to Bononi and The Wing Men on the floor. Back in the ring, Cassidy comes off the top on Bononi and then hits a big DDT. He lands Orange Punches on The Wing Men guys and then one on Bononi for the win.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega & Don Callis Confront Jungle Boy

We shoot to Alex Marvez backstage as he tries to get a word with Jungle Boy. Before he can speak, however, up comes Kenny Omega, Don Callis and Michael Nakazawa on a golf cart honking a horn. Omega talks about Jungle Boy never being punched in the face before. He tries to get him to street fight him on the spot. Jungle Boy says he’d prefer to beat him for the title in the ring next week. Omega puts his hands behind his back and dares Jungle Boy to take the first free shot but warns him that he’s gonna mess him up when he does. Jungle Boy gets ready to but is hit from behind by Nakazawa with the laptop and then attacked by Omega. He starts getting the better of Omega and Nakazawa yells at him to stop it. He helps Omega run away in a golf cart yelling that he’s gonna get Jungle Boy next week.

“Big Money” Matt Hardy & The Hardy Family Office

We return from a commercial break and are immediately sent backstage to Alex Marvez who talks with “Big Money” Matt Hardy, who his accompanied by the Hardy Family Office. He talks about what happens when one breaks a contract and then brings up his longtime issues with Christian Cage. As he talks about them more, Christian runs in and attacks him in front of a cage fence. Hardy’s goons get Christian locked in the cage. Hardy offers Christian some coupons to go and calm down. Christian tells Hardy to open the cage. Hardy refuses and tells him to back off before he ends his career permanently.

Cody Rhodes & Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solow

From there, we shoot inside Daily’s Place where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme of “The American Nightmare” as Cody Rhodes emerges and is followed out by Arn Anderson and his debuting son, Brock Anderson. The trio make their way down to the ring and settle in as their music fades down.

Now the theme for The Factory hits and out comes QT Marshall and Aaron Solow, their opponents, as well as Nick Comoroto, another member of The Factory. Highlights are shown of recent interaction between The Nightmare Family and The Factory as we prepare for this advertised tag-team showdown.

The bell sounds and it will be Brock Anderson and Aaron Solow kicking things off for their respective teams. Brock avoids a big swing from Solow and is then given some quick coaching by Cody. The two re-engage and Solow isolates the arm of Anderson. Brock reverses and takes Solow down with the arm.

The heel duo pulls ahead until Cody hits the ring like a man possessed and executes a crazy tope to them on the floor. His fired up fuse is quickly put out as the well-gelling duo of QT Marshall and Aaron Solow cut the ring in half and utilize quick tags to keep fresh men in the ring at all times to work over “The American Nightmare.”

Eventually Cody makes the tag to the debuting Brock. Anderson comes in looking like his father, hitting repeated shoulder smashes to the gut of Solow in the corner of the ring over-and-over-and-over again. He continues to take out everything that moves until Marshall slows him down with a spinebuster.

He looks at Arn and smiles as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see back-and-forth action until Cody is stuck fighting a numbers game disadvantage against two members of The Factory. While that is going on, in the ring, Brock scores the pin on Solow. He and Arn have an emotional hug after the match.

Winners: Cody Rhodes & Brock Anderson

A Message From Jake “The Snake” Roberts & “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer

We shoot to a message from Jake “The Snake” Roberts and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. We see Archer pacing back-and-forth in the background while Roberts talks about Archer being impatient and ready to take what is his.

Jim Ross’ Special Sit-Down Interview With Andrade El Idolo

Now the commentators send us to an in-depth video package showing the newest addition to the AEW talent roster, Andrade El Idolo, followed by a one-on-one sit-down interview where Jim Ross talks to the Spanish-speaking former WWE Superstar, who talks about coming to AEW and his goals. We then head to another commercial break.

Penelope Ford vs. Julia Hart

We return from the break we head to a quick message from “Hangman” Adam Page, who is backstage. He is shown hanging out with his pals from The Dark Order. They talk about Evil Uno and John Silver a bit and then Page accepts the challenge from Team Taz for a showdown against Powerhouse Hobbs on next week’s show.

Now we head down to the ring where it’s time for our women’s showdown of the evening. We see Penelope Ford make her way down to the ring without Kip Sabian to take on Julia Hart, who has some friends with her.

The bell sounds and these two exchange some back-and-forth action, with each enjoying some time in the offensive lead. Now we see Hart get in some offense as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break we see the action still in progress as Ford is fighting back in the lead. She takes Hart down and ends up slapping her submission on her and earning the victory. She holds onto the move long after the victory.

Once the match wraps up, the TNT Champion Miro makes his way out on a microphone. He talks about Kip Sabian not being out here with Penelope Ford, who is by herself against Hart who has The Varsity Blonds with her. He hits the ring and attacks The Varsity Blonds, leading to a pull apart.

Winner: Penelope Ford

Vickie Guerrero Confronts Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with the AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel. They talk briefly before being interrupted by Vickie Guerrero, who ultimately informs them that she has earned the right from Tony Khan to make a match after bringing Andrade El Idolo to AEW. She informs Baker that it will be Baker and Rebel taking on Nyla Rose and herself. She leaves and Baker, Rebel and Tony all laugh.

A Special Look At The Rivalry Of Santana & Ortiz And FTR

The AEW commentary team runs down the lineup for next week’s Saturday Night Dynamite show on TNT and then they send things to an elaborate video package looking at one of the biggest rivalries in AEW tag-team history — the feud between the team of Santana & Ortiz and FTR.

An Update From Jade Cargill & Mark Sterling

We return from the break and are sent to another update from Jade Cargill and her new representation — Mark Sterling Esquire.

Sterling talks about their plans to monetize their efforts going well and claim they are proud to announce that they have reached a promotional agreement with the Toronto Four Seasons.

Penta El Zero Miedo, Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Jackson & The Good Brothers

From there we head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where Penta El Zero Miedo comes out accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. They settle into the ring and then Frankie Kazarian heads down to the ring. Finally, Eddie Kingston comes down to the ring as Jim Ross talks about them not knowing for sure when Jon Moxley will be back.

They settle into the ring a bit and then the music of their opponents plays. Out comes Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks along with his partners for this match — The Good Brothers — Doc Gallows and Luke Gallows. Don Callis walks them out and then heads to join J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur on special guest commentary for this week’s main event match-up.

Kazarian and Anderson kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get our featured match of the evening underway. We see Kaz jump off to an early offensive lead before tagging in Penta. The Lucha Brother hits the ring and goes to work on anything that moves, as two of the three members of the opposition hit the ring, only to be bounced all over the place.

Kingston tags in and Penta hangs around to hit some double-team offense with him on Jackson. He settles on the ring apron and Kingston begins going to work on The Young Buck, blasting him with headbutts and then rag-dolling him around the squared circle. He blasts him with a big chop as the fans chant him on. Jackson makes the tag to Doc Gallows, the big man of the heel team, who is knocked down by a top-rope shoulder block from Kingston.

Things go off the rails now as Kingston brawls outside the ring and then every member of the match filters over to the same part of the ringside area. A big brawl breaks out between the guys as the commentators talk about this one heating up. We start to see some big high spots before we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

We return from the break to see all hell still going down, but inside the ring now, as the three heel teammates beat down Kingston with a numbers game advantage. When the smoke clears, Jackson remains in the ring as the legal man. He takes it to Kingston until “The Mad King” fights back into competitive form and ultimately makes the hot tag to Kazarian.

Kaz takes the hot tag and hits the ring like a man possessed. He takes out any-and-everything that moves, settling with a flying leg lariat off the middle-rope on Anderson, the legal man for the other team, for a close near fall. Moments later he locked in a close cross-face chicken wing like Bob Backlund and nearly finishes Anderson off until Gallows hits the ring to break things up.

Penta gets the hot tag now and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and then a big flipping dive over the top-rope and onto The Good Brothers on the floor. He hits a DDT off the bottom rope on Jackson in the ring for a close near fall as the fans cheer him on. He tags in Eddie Kingston and the fans literally collectively react by going “Ahhhh!” (As in, “Ahhh damn!” or “Ahhh shucks!” not a good one!)

All hell breaks loose again in the ring and then we see an Angel’s Wings by Kingston on Jackson for a pin fall, which The Good Brothers break up. Penta tags back in and goes to work on Anderson as the fans come alive again inside Daily’s Place. Anderson slows him down with a back-neckbreaker and then tags in Gallows.

Anderson remains in the ring and The Good Brothers hit some double-team spots on Penta. Jackson even comes off the top on him. They go for the pin but Penta hangs in there. All hell breaks loose again and culminates with Nick Jackson doing a run-in, spraying Penta in the eyes as he goes to the top to finish this one off. This allows Karl Anderson to hit a super-cutter for the pin fall victory.

Once the match ends we see Nick Jackson running around spraying other guys in the eyes. Don Callis thanks the commentators for having him and joins the fellow members of The Elite on the ramp as they celebrate their main event victory as this week’s Friday Night Dynamite show goes off the air.

Credit: Matt Boone